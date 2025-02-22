Health sub committee demands independent audit into missing MRI machine at Ayub Medical Complex

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) “We must ensure that the public’s money is protected. If any irregularities are found, strict action will be taken,” chairman KP standing committee on Health said this while charging a meeting of the sub-committee on health regarding the missing MRI machine at Ayub Medical Complex was held at Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad.

In the meeting administration of Ayub Teaching Hospital presented details about the incident. However, the information provided was deemed unsatisfactory, raising multiple questions and confusion among committee members.

Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani announced that a professional audit firm would be appointed to thoroughly examine both the financial and technical aspects of the case.

The firm is expected to present a comprehensive report to the committee within the next month.

Ghani emphasized that this step was vital for restoring public trust and ensuring transparency within the institution.

The meeting was attended by several Members of the National Assembly, including Taj Muhammad Khan, Sajadullah Khan, Adnan Khan, and Shehla Bano, along with the DG Health, officials from Ayub Medical College, and other relevant individuals.

In addition to the MRI issue, discussions were held on dental chairs, dental buildings, and other medical concerns, which will be addressed in the next meeting.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring thorough scrutiny of financial and technical matters to prevent any irregularities and restore public confidence.