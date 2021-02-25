UrduPoint.com
Health System Can Be Improved Only By Raising Standard Of Medical Education In Country

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:47 PM

Health system can be improved only by raising standard of medical education in country

Dow University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Saeed Qureshi on Thursday said that the health system can be improved only by raising the standard of medical education in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Dow University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Saeed Qureshi on Thursday said that the health system can be improved only by raising the standard of medical education in the country.

He expressed these words while talking to Dr. Aurangzeb Khan, Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Dewan University, here at his office.

He said that besides raising the standard of education up to MBBS level, there is a need to increase the quality and number of nursing educational institutions as there is a shortage of nursing staff all over the world.

The shortage of trained medical staff has been realized during Covid19, so the number of medical staff in Pakistan needs to be further increased, said Dr. Aurangzeb Khan.

Dr.

Aurangzeb Khan said that he intends to set up MBBS, Nursing school, Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology and other medical education departments in his university.

Dow University is the best and most prestigious educational institution in the country, its curriculum and professionalism is an asset of the whole country from which one needs to learn, said Prof. Muhammad Saeed Qureshi.

Prof. Muhammad Saeed said that only education imparted with adherence to rules and regulations can be termed as high quality education.

Dow University has established a high standard of medical education keeping in view the high ethical principles and laws. This series of service to the society will continue through medical education.

He thanked Dr. Aurangzeb Khan for coming to Dow University.

