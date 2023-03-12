UrduPoint.com

Health System Reforms Needed For Healthy Pakistan: Dr Javed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Health system reforms needed for healthy Pakistan: Dr Javed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that health system reforms will have to be implemented to make Pakistan a healthy country.

He was addressing as a chief guest to the closing session of the 4th Annual International Conference presided over by Chairman Higher education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed organised under the auspices of the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine at a local hotel here on Sunday.

He said that the traditional methods of treatment had caused a lot of damage to the health system. He said that research was fundamental to protect the people of Pakistan from dangerous diseases.

He congratulated the organizers of the conference for organizing the beautiful annual international conference.

He said that every human being should do his part to serve humanity and difficulties were part of it. He said a healthy society was needed to make a healthy country. Out-of-the-box solutions were required to provide a healthy environment to the people, he added. He stressed on need of a biotechnology industry in Pakistan. "My life is also present for the betterment of Pakistan," he offered. The Chairman Higher Education Commission said on the occasion, that he the nation would have to change its attitude to take Pakistan forward. The minister also presented a commemorative shield to the Chairman Higher Education Commission.

A large number of medical experts from around the world participated in the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Hotel Mukhtar Ahmed HEC Sunday From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

47 minutes ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

3 hours ago
 RTA awards AED800mn contract for Phase 4 of Al-Shi ..

RTA awards AED800mn contract for Phase 4 of Al-Shindagha Corridor Improvement Pr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.