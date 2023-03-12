Health system reforms needed for healthy Pakistan: Dr Javed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that health system reforms will have to be implemented to make Pakistan a healthy country.

He was addressing as a chief guest to the closing session of the 4th Annual International Conference presided over by Chairman Higher education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed organised under the auspices of the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine at a local hotel here on Sunday.

He said that the traditional methods of treatment had caused a lot of damage to the health system. He said that research was fundamental to protect the people of Pakistan from dangerous diseases.

He congratulated the organizers of the conference for organizing the beautiful annual international conference.

He said that every human being should do his part to serve humanity and difficulties were part of it. He said a healthy society was needed to make a healthy country. Out-of-the-box solutions were required to provide a healthy environment to the people, he added. He stressed on need of a biotechnology industry in Pakistan. "My life is also present for the betterment of Pakistan," he offered. The Chairman Higher Education Commission said on the occasion, that he the nation would have to change its attitude to take Pakistan forward. The minister also presented a commemorative shield to the Chairman Higher Education Commission.

A large number of medical experts from around the world participated in the conference.