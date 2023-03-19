UrduPoint.com

Health System To Be Strengthened Through Deployment Of Surveillance Officers: CS Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2023 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The Health Department, Government of Balochistan, in collaboration with UKHSA, NIH and Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, organized a three-day workshop for 29 newly appointed District Surveillance Officers.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Al Uqaili was the Chief Guest at the occassion while Secretary Health Saleh Muhammad Nasar, Director General Health Services Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, Provincial Emergency Operations Center Coordinator Syed Zahid Shah, Director Public Health Balochistan Dr. Khalid Qambrani, Head of Provincial Office WHO Dr. Asfand Sherani, Provincial Coordinator Preventive Programs Dr. Aamir Raisani, Deputy Country lead UKHSA Dr. Asif Baitani, and consultant to Secretary Health Dr. Ababgar Baloch, Senior Planning Officer Dr Shahkoh Mengal among others participated. In-charge PDSRU Dr. Aabad Khan Achakzai moderated the event.

Speaking at the workshop, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said that the health system will be strengthened through the deployment of these surveillance officers to each District of Balochistan.

Secretary Health, Saleh Muhammad Nasar said that with the support of Jon Snow Institute, 29 doctors from Balochistan were sent to Karachi on scholarship to obtain a two-year public health degree. He said that in addition to disease surveillance and response, the surveillance officers will also monitor the employees working in hospitals at the District level.

They will be facilitated in their activities by their respective DHOs.

Addressing the workshop, DG Health Services Balochistan Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi said that an integrated and organized surveillance system for timely prevention of diseases is a need of the day.

PEOC Coordinator Syed Zahid Shah said that the EOC will collaborate with partner organizations in training of surveillance officers and for logistic support.

The Chief of Section P&DD Arif Achakzai, DHO Loralai Dr Nasir Shaikh, Provincial Surveillance Officer (WHO) Dr Jahanzeb Khan and Dr Jawad Khan (WHO-EPI Balochistan), Zeeshan Baig (UKHSA), Deputy Provincial Coordinator DHIS Program Dr. Jahandad Kasi, Deputy Program Manager TB Control Program Dr. Sher Afgan Raisani, and Deputy Director M&E Provincial Health Directorate Dr. Rabia Baloch were trainers at the event, presenting different core competencies pertaining to Surveillance and Monitoring.

In the closing ceremony, Additional Secretary Health Department Hafeezullah Uyghor said that Surveillance Officers are now members of the District Health Committee and through the Committee, they will provide technical support on all health issues of the district.

At the end of the workshop, certificates were distributed to all the participants.

