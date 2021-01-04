Health team briefs MPA on anti Typhiod campaign commencing from Feb 1

A team of health experts briefed MPA, Sabeen Gul on anti typhoid campaign to be launched from Feb 1

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :A team of health experts briefed MPA, Sabeen Gul on anti typhoid campaign to be launched from Feb 1.

A two week anti Typhoid campaign will be launched from February in the district wherein kids from nine months to 15 years will be vaccinated.

Led by DHO-I PS, Dr M Ali Mehdi the team consisted of TCV in charge, Dr Shaukat Ali Malik and DSO, Jamil Ahmad.

Dr Mehdi briefed her on the preparations about the drive.

MS Gul ensured health official of her complete support in this context.

It merits mentioning here that over one million kids of 56 Urban nion Councils of the district will be injected vaccine including Shujabad, Jalalpur and Qadirpur Raan.

As many as 82 teams will vaccinate it at fixed points while 561 will work in field.

The campaign was first planned in March last year and then in Oct but both had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

The drive is being run in off season to avoid burden in its season.

The first campaign Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) started in Sindh in Oct last.