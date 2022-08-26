Health team seizes fake injections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :A health squad seized fake injections in huge quantity from tehsil Jarranwala and arrested two accused.

The health department sources said on Friday that a health squad comprising District Drug Controller Usman Ghani, Deputy Drug Controller Mohsin Asgar and others raided a home near Jhal Chowk, Jarranwala, and recovered fake injections which were being manufactured locally.

The squad arrested two accused- Muhammad Ashfaq and Suhail Ashfaq- and handed themover to police.