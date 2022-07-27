Health team taking steps to prevent spread of cholera: DHO

District Health Officer (DHO) Lasbela Dr Qamar Ronjha on Wednesday said that the health team of Lasbela was taking steps to prevent the spread of cholera in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Lasbela Dr Qamar Ronjha on Wednesday said that the health team of Lasbela was taking steps to prevent the spread of cholera in the area.

He said cholera cases had been reported in Khuzdar and other areas, and there was a report that three people had died from the disease during the recent monsoon rains.

In a statement issued here, he said that Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Iftikhar Bugti had directed the health department to take immediate measures to control the spread of cholera.

Dr Qamar further said that rapid response teams had been alerted for the early prevention of the disease, and the health department was going to plan a regular vaccination campaign in the flood-affected union councils.

"If cholera cases are reported in their respective union councils, they should immediately inform the nearest health centres so that teams can be sent to the affected area for immediate vaccination. Apart from this, the personnel deployed in 45 Basic Health Units of PPHI who will perform the duties of rapid response for vaccination, have been given instructions", he said.

He said that oral cholera vaccine (in the form of drops) would be given, and urged the people to be responsible citizens by fully cooperating with the health teams for vaccination against the fatal disease.

He said that along with the vaccination, awareness among the people about the epidemic was very important, saying that cholera was spread by contaminated water, and could be fatal if not treated immediately.

The first case of cholera was reported in Dera Bugti on April 17, and cases had spread to 19 districts of the province till July 15. A total of 27 deaths had occurred so far, he said.

"Remember that cholera is a bacteria, which is transmitted to the human body by drinking contaminated water, and infects the stomach and destroys the digestive", he noted, and urged the citizens to follow precautions and cooperate with the health teams.