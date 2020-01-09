UrduPoint.com
Health Team Utilizing All Available Resources To Facilitate People: DHO

District Health Officer (DHO) Astore Khurshid Ahmed on Thursday said that the health team was utilizing all its available resources to facilitate the people of Astore

He expressed these views while talking to media persons here.

Khurshid said that our team was working in all the areas of Astore and we had strictly instructed our team members to serve the poor people of the area.

He said that there was no shortage of medicines in any of the dispensary and there had been stocked enough medicines in all the small and far-flung areas of Astore.

The District Headquarter Astore now consisted a competent Gynecologist lady doctor due to which the ladies of the area were treated in effective manner.

He said that we had also maintain clean environment in our hospital and strictly instructed our administrative staff to politely deal with patients.

