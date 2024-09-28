Open Menu

Health Team Visits Thana Bula Khan To Examine Suspected Diphtheria Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Health team visits Thana Bula Khan to examine suspected Diphtheria cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The health authorities in Jamshoro district have started investigation of the Diphtheria suspect cases among children in Thana Bula Khan taluka as reported through the local media.

According to details, the district administration and the health authorities dispatched a health team to monitor the case response activity at village Adam Shoro near Union Council Mole.

A team led by Dr Abdul Khalique and Dr Ashok Kumar examined 6 children who were showing symptoms which were found in Diphtheria cases.

The children named Rasta, Shauban, Zahid, Sanjina, Fazila and Fareeda were examined by the doctors and their samples were also collected for the lab test.

The doctors during the visit also briefed the people about the vaccination program of Expanded Program for Immunization (EPI).

According to the World Health Organization, Diphtheria is a disease caused by a bacterium that affects the upper respiratory tract and less often the skin.

It also produces a toxin that damages the heart and the nerves.

Diphtheria is a vaccine preventable disease, but multiple doses and booster doses are needed to produce and sustain immunity.

Those who are not immunized or under immunized are at risk of the disease.

For unvaccinated individuals, without proper treatment, diphtheria can be fatal in around 30 percent of cases, with young children at higher risk of dying.

In 2023, an estimated 84 percent of children worldwide received the recommended 3 doses of diphtheria-containing vaccine during infancy, leaving 16 percent with no or incomplete coverage.

Related Topics

World Immunity Visit Young Jamshoro Media

Recent Stories

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

19 minutes ago
 PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

24 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

34 minutes ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

4 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

9 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

13 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

22 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan