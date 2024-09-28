Health Team Visits Thana Bula Khan To Examine Suspected Diphtheria Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The health authorities in Jamshoro district have started investigation of the Diphtheria suspect cases among children in Thana Bula Khan taluka as reported through the local media.
According to details, the district administration and the health authorities dispatched a health team to monitor the case response activity at village Adam Shoro near Union Council Mole.
A team led by Dr Abdul Khalique and Dr Ashok Kumar examined 6 children who were showing symptoms which were found in Diphtheria cases.
The children named Rasta, Shauban, Zahid, Sanjina, Fazila and Fareeda were examined by the doctors and their samples were also collected for the lab test.
The doctors during the visit also briefed the people about the vaccination program of Expanded Program for Immunization (EPI).
According to the World Health Organization, Diphtheria is a disease caused by a bacterium that affects the upper respiratory tract and less often the skin.
It also produces a toxin that damages the heart and the nerves.
Diphtheria is a vaccine preventable disease, but multiple doses and booster doses are needed to produce and sustain immunity.
Those who are not immunized or under immunized are at risk of the disease.
For unvaccinated individuals, without proper treatment, diphtheria can be fatal in around 30 percent of cases, with young children at higher risk of dying.
In 2023, an estimated 84 percent of children worldwide received the recommended 3 doses of diphtheria-containing vaccine during infancy, leaving 16 percent with no or incomplete coverage.
Recent Stories
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK rejects sham elections in IIOJ&K held under shadow of occupying Indian army guns: AJK PM30 seconds ago
-
International Day for universal access to information observed34 seconds ago
-
Safari Zoo new timing from Oct 137 seconds ago
-
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan8 minutes ago
-
33 mln children vaccinated in September polio campaign11 minutes ago
-
Parliament has constitutional right to legislate: Talal Chaudhry11 minutes ago
-
Authorities seal informal outlets selling petrol unlawfully11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, President Biden exchange good wishes15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas19 minutes ago
-
PR decides to restore Jaffar Express from Oct 1121 minutes ago
-
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custody24 minutes ago
-
Ghandapur using KP resources to attack Punjab: Azma31 minutes ago