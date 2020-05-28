Health teams conduct COVID-19 tests of police staff

The Punjab Health Department teams visited the police offices to conduct coronavirus screening test of the staff on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Punjab Health Department teams visited the police offices to conduct coronavirus screening test of the staff on Thursday.

According to police sources, the teams took samples of police staff of the Establishment Branch, Reader Branch, Security Branch, RO Branch and Police Khidmat Markaz.

The teams also conducted medical tests of officers and junior staff of the Police Accounts Branch, HRM Branch whereas staff of DIG and SSP Operations were also conducted.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said on the occasion that COVID-19 screening tests were being conducted to protect the police staff from the virus and adopt precautionary measures.