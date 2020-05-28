UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Teams Conduct COVID-19 Tests Of Police Staff

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:02 PM

Health teams conduct COVID-19 tests of police staff

The Punjab Health Department teams visited the police offices to conduct coronavirus screening test of the staff on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Punjab Health Department teams visited the police offices to conduct coronavirus screening test of the staff on Thursday.

According to police sources, the teams took samples of police staff of the Establishment Branch, Reader Branch, Security Branch, RO Branch and Police Khidmat Markaz.

The teams also conducted medical tests of officers and junior staff of the Police Accounts Branch, HRM Branch whereas staff of DIG and SSP Operations were also conducted.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said on the occasion that COVID-19 screening tests were being conducted to protect the police staff from the virus and adopt precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Police Punjab From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nuclear deterrence created balance of power in the ..

35 minutes ago

President of Kazakhstan awards Order of Friendship ..

36 minutes ago

Geneva Airport schedules tentative take-off for Ju ..

3 minutes ago

Durham Police Say Cummings Committed 'Minor Breach ..

3 minutes ago

MNA Manawara thanks Punjab CM for announcing growt ..

3 minutes ago

Shashank Manohar to step down as ICC Chairman

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.