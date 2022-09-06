UrduPoint.com

Health Teams Deputed For Treatment Of Snake Bite In Flood Hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has deputed teams in flood hit areas for treatment of snake bites which has shown rise after inundating of dry land near the embankment of rivers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has deputed teams in flood hit areas for treatment of snake bites which has shown rise after inundating of dry land near the embankment of rivers.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, around 16 cases of snake bites were reported in the province on Monday (September 5) while the total number of cases so far was around 48.

The maximum number of cases of snake bites were reported in Tank district with a total of 16 numbers, statement added.

After flooding around 6395 number of cases of skin allergies are reported in the province with maximum number of 4042 cases only in D.

I.Khan.

While on September 5, the Health department received reports about 20 cases of dengue and malaria along with 509 cases of eye irritation in flood affected areas.

The health teams were performing duties in flood hit areas to prevent incidents of bites by different reptiles and insects besides spread of water borne diseases.

The Health department has also ensured supply of sufficient quantity of anti-venom in flooded districts of the province.

