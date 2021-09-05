UrduPoint.com

Health Teams Destroys Dengue Larvae From 1,329 Locations

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

Health teams destroys dengue larvae from 1,329 locations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has geared up anti-dengue activities across Punjab as special teams of the department had checked 423,003 indoor and 101,101 outdoor locations and destroyed dengue larvae from 1,329 locations during last 24 hours.

However, in provincial capital 69,087 indoor points and 9,929 outdoor points were checked under dengue surveillance drive and 1,076 positive containers were destroyed, said a spokesperson here.

During last 24 hours, 5 dengue patients were reported from Punjab out of which, 3 in Lahore and 1 case each reported from Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi Respectively.

During this year, total 147 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from Punjab and out of all confirmed patients 98 patients had been reported from Lahore, he added.

At present a total of 5 patients were under treatment across Punjab out of which 3 patients were under treatment at Ittefaq Hospital Lahore,1 at Doctors Hospital and 1 at District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi Sheikhupura All From

Recent Stories

3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to ..

3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to discuss the latest scientific ..

31 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

31 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and b ..

46 minutes ago
 World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise actio ..

World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise action for sustainable recovery

46 minutes ago
 Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Futu ..

Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Future of Economy and Governance, ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi ..

Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi on anniversary of assumption o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.