Health teams destroys dengue larvae from 1,329 locations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has geared up anti-dengue activities across Punjab as special teams of the department had checked 423,003 indoor and 101,101 outdoor locations and destroyed dengue larvae from 1,329 locations during last 24 hours.

However, in provincial capital 69,087 indoor points and 9,929 outdoor points were checked under dengue surveillance drive and 1,076 positive containers were destroyed, said a spokesperson here.

During last 24 hours, 5 dengue patients were reported from Punjab out of which, 3 in Lahore and 1 case each reported from Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi Respectively.

During this year, total 147 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from Punjab and out of all confirmed patients 98 patients had been reported from Lahore, he added.

At present a total of 5 patients were under treatment across Punjab out of which 3 patients were under treatment at Ittefaq Hospital Lahore,1 at Doctors Hospital and 1 at District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi.