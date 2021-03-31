UrduPoint.com
Health Teams Directed To Complete Target Of Anti-polio Drive During Catch-up Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:39 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that during catch-up days of anti-polio campaign, health teams should go door to door and complete target of children vaccination

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that during catch-up days of anti-polio campaign, health teams should go door to door and complete target of children vaccination.

He was reviewing the anti polio campaign on Wednesday and directed the health teams to perform their duties diligently and in case the children are not at home, they should inquire about them and ensure administration of polio drops to them.

He said that the guest children should also have 100 percent coverage even though they belong to any area.

He urged the Assistant Commissioner Sadar and Secretary RTA to visit General Bus Stand regularly and closely monitor the campaign.

CEO Health Dr Bilal Ahmed, Secretary DRTA Zameer Hussain and other officers were also present on the occasion.

