Health Teams Directed To Ensure Administering Polio Drops

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Health teams directed to ensure administering polio drops

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar Sunday directed the teams of health department to ensure administering polio drops to all children upto the age of five years for eradication crippling disease and parents should play their role to make this campaign a success.

He expressed these views while inaugurating polio campaign at THQ Hospital Pindigheb .

On the occassion, DC Ali Anan Qamar , CEO Health Dr Jawad Elahi , AC Pindigheb Haider Abbas and others were also present.

The minister said the polio campaign starting from November 30 will remain continue till December 4 and during campaign 296,662 children will be administered polio drops across the Attock district.

He said, 953 teams have been constituted to administer polio drops. The teams will be present on all the entry and exit points , bus stands , railway stations , hospitals and health centers.

The minister said control rooms have been established at tehsil and district level , concerned health officers will pay surprise visits to different areas to check the performance of the roaming teams and said that foolproof security will be provided to the mobile polio teams .

He also emphasised upon the parents and community to play their role in ensuring administration of polio drops to the children upto the age of five years .

