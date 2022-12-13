UrduPoint.com

Health Teams Inspect 48,744 Sites During Dengue Surveillance Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Health teams inspect 48,744 sites during dengue surveillance drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Around 1,773 teams during the ongoing dengue surveillance campaign have inspected 48,744 sites in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi, Chaklala and Taxila Cantonment board areas, for tracing the dengue larvae breeding during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday informed that 1,261 teams checked 33,719 houses during indoor surveillance, and dengue larvae were found in 24 homes.

He added that 512 teams during outdoor surveillance detected larvae at one site, while visiting 15,025 places.

Dr Sajjad said indoor and outdoor surveillance to check the dengue spread was ongoing, adding that dengue cases had sharply decreased due to change in weather.

He further said that during the last 24 hours, the district health authority in collaboration with other departments, had shut down four premises, registered two FIRs, issued tickets to 16, notices to 487, and imposed a fine of Rs 186.500 on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.

The health officer added that one more case was reported during the last 24 hours raising the tally of dengue cases to 4,767.

