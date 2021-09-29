Health teams to visit schools for corona vaccination: Nausheen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Health, Dr Nausheen Hamid on Wednesday said that health teams would visit schools for corona vaccination.

Talking to a private television channel, she urged the parents of the school children to cooperate with health teams and allow them to fulfill necessary procedure regarding corona vaccine.

She also urged the people of Karachi to visit health centers for getting vaccine without wasting time.

Replying to a question about measures taken by the government after deadline, she said the corona vaccine card would be mandatory in upcoming days for visiting petrol pumps, hotels and other outlets.