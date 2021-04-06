UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Top Priority, Corona Handled Well: Seemi Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:27 PM

Health top priority, corona handled well: Seemi Bukhari

Member Standing Committee on Health & MNA Dr Seemi Bukhari Tuesday said that the health sector was top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government handled the coronavirus pandemic very well in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Member Standing Committee on Health & MNA Dr Seemi Bukhari Tuesday said that the health sector was top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government handled the coronavirus pandemic very well in the country.

During a visit to the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and an inspection of a vaccination centre there, she said that the common man was getting significant relief, especially in the face of corona epidemic as an appropriate policy had been adopted to deal with the situation.

Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, Director Research Lab Dr Ghazala Rubi and others were also present, who briefed Dr Bukhari on their respective departments' performance.

The MNA expressed satisfaction over the treatment and diagnosis facilities being provided to corona patients at the LGH.

Prof Al-freed Zafar told Dr Seemi Bukhari that the LGH was the only state-of-the-art central research lab where patients, infected with coronavirus, were tested in addition to PCR tests.

He appealed to citizens to show seriousness and make changes in their lifestyles to prevent the third wave of corona.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Visit Man Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police arrest four; recover Kalashnikovs, pistols ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt calls for effective RTSM implemen ..

2 minutes ago

Customs officials recovered indian Pan Parag

2 minutes ago

CDA urged for reconsidering approach of sealing sh ..

2 minutes ago

Weather turns cold after city received 1.5 mm rain ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Pro League holds &#039;Year of the 50th Cup Fi ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.