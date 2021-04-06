Health top priority, corona handled well: Seemi Bukhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Member Standing Committee on Health & MNA Dr Seemi Bukhari Tuesday said that the health sector was top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government handled the coronavirus pandemic very well in the country.

During a visit to the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and an inspection of a vaccination centre there, she said that the common man was getting significant relief, especially in the face of corona epidemic as an appropriate policy had been adopted to deal with the situation.

Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, Director Research Lab Dr Ghazala Rubi and others were also present, who briefed Dr Bukhari on their respective departments' performance.

The MNA expressed satisfaction over the treatment and diagnosis facilities being provided to corona patients at the LGH.

Prof Al-freed Zafar told Dr Seemi Bukhari that the LGH was the only state-of-the-art central research lab where patients, infected with coronavirus, were tested in addition to PCR tests.

He appealed to citizens to show seriousness and make changes in their lifestyles to prevent the third wave of corona.