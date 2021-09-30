Health, transport ministers visit KGNMC Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Provincial Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir Thursday visited Khalifa Gul Nawaz Medical Complex (KGNMC) Bannu and inspected facilities being provided to patients in the facility.

Both the minister met with attendants of patients in wards and inquired about the service delivery system and behavior of staff.

They also hold meeting with Medical Teaching board of the hospital and discussed problems of staff and patients with them.

Ministers also met with office bearers of PTI Youth Wing, Insaf and Women Wing and associated organization.

Speaking on the occassion, health minister said that provision of best available healthcare facilities is among topmost priorities of the government. He said that reform initiatives of provincial government would further improve performance of public departments and benefit people.