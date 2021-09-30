UrduPoint.com

Health, Transport Ministers Visit KGNMC Bannu

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Health, transport ministers visit KGNMC Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Provincial Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir Thursday visited Khalifa Gul Nawaz Medical Complex (KGNMC) Bannu and inspected facilities being provided to patients in the facility.

Both the minister met with attendants of patients in wards and inquired about the service delivery system and behavior of staff.

They also hold meeting with Medical Teaching board of the hospital and discussed problems of staff and patients with them.

Ministers also met with office bearers of PTI Youth Wing, Insaf and Women Wing and associated organization.

Speaking on the occassion, health minister said that provision of best available healthcare facilities is among topmost priorities of the government. He said that reform initiatives of provincial government would further improve performance of public departments and benefit people.

Related Topics

Bannu Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Government Best

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identi ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identity of Al Ameen Service

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils busin ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils business and cultural events

51 minutes ago
 realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fra ..

Realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fraternity

55 minutes ago
 LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

1 hour ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will t ..

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will take part in 16-day training ca ..

1 hour ago
 WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to wor ..

WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to world in 19 languages

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.