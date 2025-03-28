Health Units' Performance, Facilities Reviewed
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A meeting was held to review ongoing health projects, related facilities, and the performance of the health department, with Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Aein Memon in the chair.
The Deputy Commissioner assessed the performance of health facilities across the district. Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education Ajmal Khan Chandiya, MPA Aon Hamid Dogar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Anam Hafiz, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.
Qurat-ul-Aein Memon emphasized that providing essential healthcare facilities to the public remains a top priority for the district administration.
She directed all relevant departments to ensure the provision of necessary services and take measures to meet healthcare standards.
She also instructed that all ongoing health projects should be completed within the stipulated time.
The meeting discussed the availability of medical equipment, surgical items, and the presence of healthcare professionals to ensure quality treatment for patients in hospitals.
