Health Units To Be Well- Maintained For Patients: Parliamentary Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Health units to be well- maintained for patients: parliamentary secretary

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Works Muhammad Saleem Hanif

vowed that the Punjab government would turn health units an ideal for all kinds of treatment

for patients in the province.

Addressing a meeting of the District Health Council here on Tuesday, he said some exclusive

measures for betterment of the DHQ hospital were adopted with dedication and

commitment.

The parliamentary secretary directed to accommodate guardians of the patients in the

hospitals' premises as well with dignity and respect.

He announced to award certificates for staffers who would maintain cleanliness in the

hospital under the given SOPs.

The medical superintendent of the hospital, director development and other

officers were also present.

