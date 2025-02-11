Health Units To Be Well- Maintained For Patients: Parliamentary Secretary
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 01:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Works Muhammad Saleem Hanif
vowed that the Punjab government would turn health units an ideal for all kinds of treatment
for patients in the province.
Addressing a meeting of the District Health Council here on Tuesday, he said some exclusive
measures for betterment of the DHQ hospital were adopted with dedication and
commitment.
The parliamentary secretary directed to accommodate guardians of the patients in the
hospitals' premises as well with dignity and respect.
He announced to award certificates for staffers who would maintain cleanliness in the
hospital under the given SOPs.
The medical superintendent of the hospital, director development and other
officers were also present.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre
Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class
Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre
Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GIS ..
Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia
Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger coach’s accident with motor ..
UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day
ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 2024
Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transforma ..
World Governments Summit 2025 opens with record global participation
5.2 magnitude quake hits Morocco's Ouezzane province
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health units to be well- maintained for patients: parliamentary secretary6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 55 kg drugs in three operations16 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on illegal wall chalking to preserve city's aesthetic36 minutes ago
-
40,000-liters fuel oil tanker overturns36 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz expresses grief over tragic boat accident in Libya, orders swift action against human tra ..36 minutes ago
-
Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger coach’s accident with motorcycle49 minutes ago
-
DPM invites UAE firms to invest in Pakistan's telecom sector56 minutes ago
-
IFA holds seminar to enhance food safety standards for local bakers1 hour ago
-
Martyrdom anniversary of Muhammad Maqbool Butt observed2 hours ago
-
Crackdown launched against agents, corrupt officials of Protectorate Office launched2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Navy's maiden AMAN Dialogue concludes at Karachi12 hours ago
-
Scabies is transmitted disease :Skin specialist13 hours ago