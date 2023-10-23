Health week at THQ Tandlianwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Dr Rana Orangzeb inaugurated the Health Week programmes at THQ Hospital here on Monday.

He said patients’ registration had been started and screening would be carried out on the basis of clinical history and basic examination of patients.

He said that lungs health, TB screening, check-up of pregnant women, vaccination of pregnant and children under two years of age, counseling and other medical guidance were part of the Health Week programmes. The week would end on October 26.