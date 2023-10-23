'Health Week' begins at THQ Hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Director Health Dr Riaz Ahmad and Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad inaugurated the 'Health Week' at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital at Chak No 90-SB, here on Monday.

Medical Superintendent Dr Fawad Hussain was also present.

According to a press release, issued by the Health Department, the Health Week would continue till Oct 26. Health officers visited various counters, set up at the hospital for people to provide medical facilities.

the Health chief executive officer (CEO) said the purpose of observing the Health Week was to provide free treatment facilities to the underprivileged sections.

During the week, maternal and child health and family planning counters, besides electronic medical records, nutrition screening, free tests for diseases like jaundice, AIDS and TB were being conducted at the counters, established at the government hospitals, he added.

Dr Aslam Asad said that children under two years of age and pregnant women are also being vaccinated.

Director Health Dr. Riaz Ahmed appreciated the efforts of Dr. Fawad Hussain, MS Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for managing the hospital affairs in a better way. He said that Sargodha Health Department was performing its duties diligently and honestly.

Dr Riaz Ahmad said, "We are proud of doctors and paramedical staff who are performing their duties as a worship. Provision of public health facilities is priority of the government."

Swings for children accompanying patients were also installed and the MS distributed free food among the patients.