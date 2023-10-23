Health week begins in Muzaffargarh to offer free of cost treatment for patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Local health department announced to observe Health Week at all health public units including DHQ, THQ hospitals with all ruler health centres from today.

The event was being started on direction of the provincial Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to be continued until 26th of October,this month.

It was aimed at providing free of cost test and treatment facilities for patients of diabetes, blood pressure hepatitis B, C and AIDS among other viral and contagious diseases belonging to the district.

In addition, vaccination for the pregnant ladies and infants would be made as well free of cost at all relevant health units as part of the health activity started for the public welfare, it was said.

The patient having test of hepatitis B and C positive, or whatever the diseases would be facilitated by taking their blood samples on the spot to hold PCR test, it was said.

DHO Doctor Aamir Bashir said in this record that it was a unique facility being offered for the people of the district and appeal them to get maximum benefits from the facility.