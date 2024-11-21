Health week continues in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A health week is being observed in the district and a meeting was held

presided over by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by CO Health Dr Asad Aslam, DDHOs and MS THQs.

It was informed that special counters had been set up at all DHQs, RHCs, and three

health centers in the district where complete screening and vaccination of

patients was being carried out.

It was informed that under the health week, patients clinical history, hepatitis A, B, and C, as well

as HIV and sugar tests were being conducted free.