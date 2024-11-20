'Health Week' Inaugurated To Motivate People For Adopting Healthy Lifestyle
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) To make the citizens aware of adopting healthy lifestyle and disease diagnosis, a 'Health Week' was inaugurated here on Wednesday.
Member National Assembly, Tahira Aurangzeb inaugurated the campaign which will continue from November 20 to November 22.
According to the details, screening camps have been set up in the Tehsil and District headquarters hospitals and rural centers, basic health centers across the district.
Talking on the occasion, Tahira Aurangzeb said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking revolutionary steps to provide medical facilities to the people.
She directed the health department to take special steps to create massive awareness about 'Health Week' so that maximum citizens could benefit from these facilities.
Tahira further said that registration for free provision of insulin to children suffering from type 1 diabetes during Health Week was underway.
"For the first time in the history of Punjab, free insulin will be delivered to the homes of children suffering from diabetes", she said.
CEO Health Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi informed that screening camps would be providing various types of facilities during the week including clinical history and basic examination, initial examination of the patients to check their health status, liver health examination, and liver health would be assessed through screening for fibrosis.
He further informed that the screening tests would be provided for early diagnosis of serious diseases like TB.
Dr. Asif highlighted that the pregnant women would be provided with special examination, necessary advice and vaccination.
Children under the age of two will be vaccinated. Advice and guidance facilities will be provided to the public for a healthy lifestyle and prevention of diseases.
DC Hassan Waqar Cheema was also present at the inaugural event.
