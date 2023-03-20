UrduPoint.com

Health Week Kicked Off In Muzaffargarh

Published March 20, 2023

Health week kicked off in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Local health department organised Health Week on Monday to offer free of cost health facilities to commoners, particularly needy strata of society.

Medics of different specialities including gynae, pulmonology and medicines will check patients with regard to their respective illnesses and offer requisite treatment.

Pathologists will collect blood samples to hold free-of-cost tests, especially for poor and non-affording patients.

Tests of malaria, hepatitis and diabetes will be conducted on the spot.

The week will be supervised by CEO Health, Dr Zafar Abbas, CEO District Health Authority, Dr Zia ul Hassan and the Medical Superintendent of DHQ hospital.

