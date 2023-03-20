UrduPoint.com

Health Week Kicks Off In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Health week kicks off in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :On the direction of Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, the health week was inaugurated at Mian Mir Hospital here on Monday.

The health week would continue across the province from March 20 to 22.

According to official sources, Special Secretary Health Ammara Khan and Health Services DG Ilyas Gondal kicked off the health week.

The Special Secretary also reviewed health facilities being provided in camps set up for screening of different diseases.

In 295 health facilities, 400,000 patients were being screened against eight diseases.

Camps had been set up in 26 DHQs and 125 THQs hospitals for screening of different diseases.

The screening was also being carried out in 108 rural health centres and 36 basic health centres.

Health services DG Ilyas Gondal said that screening of hepatitis B & C, PCR and HIV testing would be carried out.

He said that vaccination of hepatitis B was also underway.

Sugar, blood pressure, breathing and TB tests were also be conducted, he saidand added that testing and medicines were being provided free of cost in all thescreening camps.

Related Topics

