'Health Week' observance begins in Khanewal

The three-day 'Health Week' started here on Wednesday aimed at raising awareness and providing free diagnostic services to the public

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The three-day 'Health Week' started here on Wednesday aimed at raising awareness and providing free diagnostic services to the public.

The event was inaugurated at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital by Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Khan Daha, Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Works, Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari.

The ceremony was attended by Medical Superintendent Dr. Amara, paramedical staff and a large number of citizens.

The Health Week, which would continue till November 22, features diagnostic counters established across government hospitals in the district. These counters offer free screening and diagnosis for a variety of illnesses, including diabetes, hepatitis (A, B, and C), blood pressure, gynecological conditions, and asthma.

MNA Muhammad Khan Daha praised the revolutionary measures being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari stated that the initiative aims to identify undiagnosed diseases among the population and provide timely treatment and awareness. At DHQ Hospital, nine specialized counters have been set up and daily diagnostic targets have been established including 1,000 individuals at DHQ Hospital, 500 at THQ hospitals, 300 at Basic Emergency Healthcare Centers (BHC) and 200 at Basic Health Units (BHU).

Parliamentary Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif termed the Healthy Punjab Program a transformative initiative, encouraging citizens to prioritize their health and take advantage of the free screening services. He pledged his commitment to the program, even stating his intention to undergo screening himself at the DHQ counters.

APP/qbs