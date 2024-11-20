'Health Week' Observance Begins In Khanewal
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 08:25 PM
The three-day 'Health Week' started here on Wednesday aimed at raising awareness and providing free diagnostic services to the public
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The three-day 'Health Week' started here on Wednesday aimed at raising awareness and providing free diagnostic services to the public.
The event was inaugurated at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital by Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Khan Daha, Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Works, Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari.
The ceremony was attended by Medical Superintendent Dr. Amara, paramedical staff and a large number of citizens.
The Health Week, which would continue till November 22, features diagnostic counters established across government hospitals in the district. These counters offer free screening and diagnosis for a variety of illnesses, including diabetes, hepatitis (A, B, and C), blood pressure, gynecological conditions, and asthma.
MNA Muhammad Khan Daha praised the revolutionary measures being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari stated that the initiative aims to identify undiagnosed diseases among the population and provide timely treatment and awareness. At DHQ Hospital, nine specialized counters have been set up and daily diagnostic targets have been established including 1,000 individuals at DHQ Hospital, 500 at THQ hospitals, 300 at Basic Emergency Healthcare Centers (BHC) and 200 at Basic Health Units (BHU).
Parliamentary Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif termed the Healthy Punjab Program a transformative initiative, encouraging citizens to prioritize their health and take advantage of the free screening services. He pledged his commitment to the program, even stating his intention to undergo screening himself at the DHQ counters.
APP/qbs
Recent Stories
80 kg spurious turmeric, chilli powder seized
Railways CEO holds public e-court
Hina Pervez Butt assures full justice to woman set on fire in Gujrat
FCCI president meets FDCMA delegation
Sugarcane crushing begins at Thal Sugar Mills
Punjab Ombudsman office mediates retrieval of 11,551 kanals govt land
Ceremony marks World Children's Day in Sargodha
SALU extends submission of online exam form
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
80 kg spurious turmeric, chilli powder seized30 seconds ago
-
Railways CEO holds public e-court31 seconds ago
-
Hina Pervez Butt assures full justice to woman set on fire in Gujrat33 seconds ago
-
Sugarcane crushing begins at Thal Sugar Mills10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman office mediates retrieval of 11,551 kanals govt land10 minutes ago
-
KMU organizes Quality Awards Ceremony to promote quality culture in constituent, affiliated institut ..1 hour ago
-
Registrar SCP tasked to draft rules for Constitutional Bench1 hour ago
-
Ceremony marks World Children's Day in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Widow stabbed to death1 hour ago
-
87 shops, 4 restaurants sealed1 hour ago
-
IG Islamabad presided over a high-level meeting1 hour ago
-
Families of 52 martyred cops provided homes1 hour ago