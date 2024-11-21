Health Week Revolutionary Step To Provide Medical Facilities To People: Jahangir
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Member district monitoring committee and former provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking revolutionary steps to provide medical facilities to the people.
He expressed these views during the inauguration ceremony of health week at tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro on Thursday.
PML-N tehsil Hazro chapter president Malik Ansar Ahmed, assistant commissioner Ayesha Badar, well-known journalist Nisar Ali Khan, DDHO Hazro Dr. Rasheed Khan, MS Dr. Shaukat Mehmood, Admin officer Shakir Ejaz and officials of local administration were also present on this occasion.
He said that the initiative aims to identify undiagnosed diseases among the population and provide timely treatment and awareness.
He said that citizens will be able to visit screening camps for diabetes, tuberculosis, pulmonary health and hematology screening while pregnant women will undergo checkups and children under two years of age will be vaccinated.
He added that at DHQ Hospital, specialized counters have been set up and daily diagnostic targets have been established including 1,000 individuals at DHQ Hospital.
He informed that screening camps have been set up in the tehsil and district headquarters hospitals and rural centers, basic health centers across the district Attock.
Later during visit to camp, he directed the health department to take special steps to create massive awareness about ‘Health Week’ so that maximum citizens could benefit from these facilities. “For the first time in the history of Punjab, free insulin will be delivered to the homes of children suffering from diabetes”, he said.
During the visit, he reviewed the patient's examination process at various counters set up for screening. He also visited the registration, vital, TB, sugar and pregnant women and counseling counters and inquired about medical facilities from the patients.
Assistant commissioner Ayesha Badar speaking on this occasion has said that free screening and diagnosis for a variety of illnesses, including diabetes, hepatitis, gynecological complications and asthma continued at various government health centers in Hazro.
