Health workers, chronic patients likely to get free anti-covid vaccine boosters from October: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid on Monday announced that those who were planning to traveling abroad would get booster vaccine from September 1 while the front line health workers and chronic patients might get booster shot from October.

Doctors, health workers and low immunity population in the country would be allowed to get free of cost booster vaccination shots soon to strengthen their defence system against the Delta variant of COVID-19, she said while speaking to Private news channels.

The government was considering to start booster shots for health workers and people with weak immune system and which, if approved, would be likely to start from October 1, she added.

Nausheen Hamid warned that due to no-serious behaviour of general public the active cases were increasing and the overall situation, adding, there was dire need that the public should cooperate with the government and compliance of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures should be strictly ensured.

The ratio of vaccinations has increased significantly where over one million to 1.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines were being given in a single day, she further mentioned.

She said that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has also expanded its coronavirus-related standard operation procedures (SOPs) to 27 cities citing.

NCOC would conduct a review of the SOPs on September 13 and would take further decisions in accordance with the then recorded active number of corona cases.

Nausheen also appealed the general public to cooperate with the government and show their seriousness towards taking strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures and administer vaccination doses from their nearest centers.