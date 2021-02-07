UrduPoint.com
Health Workers Condole Demise Of Ambulance Driver Due To Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

Health workers condole demise of ambulance driver due to Covid-19

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) ::A delegation of Hangu Health Employees' delegation visited the house of Manzoor-ul-Haq, the ambulance driver who succumbed to Covid-19 recently, expressed their condolence and handed over the financial assistance to his family.

A delegation of health staff led by DHO Hangu met and offered condolences to the heirs of late Manzoor-ul-Haq, an ambulance driver, who died due to coronavirus.

The delegation also included doctors, paramedics, class four and clerical staff and representatives of DHO Office Hangu.

The participants of the delegation appreciated the services rendered by Manzoor-ul-Haq, an ambulance driver from Karuna to Hangu district, and assured all possible cooperation to the affected family.

The delegation handed over the financial assistance collected by the health staff of DHO Hangu for the widow and son.

The affected family thanked DHO Hangu, all the health staff for remembering in this hour of need. It should be noted that Manzoor-ul-Haq, the ambulance driver of DHO Office Hangu, passed away on January 30, 2021 due to coronavirus.

