Health workers end strike on acceptance of demands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The protesting health workers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced to end their strike after a successful dialogue with the provincial government on Thursday.

The 7-hour-long protest of health workers ended here when the KP government accepted their demands.

The health workers staged a protest in favor of their demands for service structure and payments of four months salaries.

However, after contacts of the provincial government representatives and acceptance of their demands, the strike was called off.