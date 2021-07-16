(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The health workers and doctors on Thursday called off their strike on the assurance of the federal government to give them COVID health risk allowance.

The decision was made after the visit of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan to the protesters' camp at Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital.

Addressing the protesters, Dr. Faisal said that the government had principally decided to give COVID health risk allowance to all frontline health workers, who contributed in the difficult time when Corona cases were high in the country.

He said that the delay in issuance of this allowance was due to some technical reasons which were being now resolved and assured them to complete all procedures by the end of this month.

He said that the performance of doctors and other hospital staff was exceptional in handling the Corona situation in the country. He assured that the government would ensure the implementation of its health reform agenda to make positive changes in hospitals.

He said that this was the genuine right to avail COVID risk allowance by all health staff in all hospitals and other organizations including clinical and non-clinical staff. He asked them to continue their services to people in their respective hospitals.