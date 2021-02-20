Health workers on protest against attack on employee

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) ::Doctors, paramedics and Class IV employees of the health department on Saturday staged a walk and protest against the brutal attack on Sifatullah Sifat, an employee of the Bajaur Health Department.

In this regard, the employees of the Health Department at the District Headquarters Hospital Khar called for early arrest of the accused and said that if the accused were not arrested in three days, a series of protests would be started across the province. They wore black armbands and held banners with slogans in support of Sifatullah Sifat.

A large number of members including MS Khar Wazir Khan Safi, DMS Dr. Naseeb Gul, Presidents of Paramedical Association and Class IV and General Secretaries attended the protest.