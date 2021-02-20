UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Workers On Protest Against Attack On Employee

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Health workers on protest against attack on employee

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) ::Doctors, paramedics and Class IV employees of the health department on Saturday staged a walk and protest against the brutal attack on Sifatullah Sifat, an employee of the Bajaur Health Department.

In this regard, the employees of the Health Department at the District Headquarters Hospital Khar called for early arrest of the accused and said that if the accused were not arrested in three days, a series of protests would be started across the province. They wore black armbands and held banners with slogans in support of Sifatullah Sifat.

A large number of members including MS Khar Wazir Khan Safi, DMS Dr. Naseeb Gul, Presidents of Paramedical Association and Class IV and General Secretaries attended the protest.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Safi Employment

Recent Stories

UAE continues to move forward to establish innovat ..

9 minutes ago

Minor girl allegedly raped in Phool Nagar

36 minutes ago

Stage is all set for first match of PSL 2021 today ..

54 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project reaches 60 p ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar Zalmi releases PSL 6 anthem

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.