Health Workers Provided Motorcycles
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Thursday provided motorcycles to health workers working at the union council level across the district so that they can complete the vaccination targets on time.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the protection of the health and future of children is the top priority of the government. This step will not only facilitate the movement of health workers but will also increase vaccination coverage, which will help in controlling diseases, he added. He urged the workers to discharge their responsibilities with honesty and dedication.
The officers of the health department and others were also present on the occasion.
