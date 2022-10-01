UrduPoint.com

Healthcare Camps Provide Care To 5,544 Patients In Flood Hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Healthcare camps provide care to 5,544 patients in flood hit areas

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The flood relief medical camps have provided treatment to over 5,544 heavy rain and flood affected patients the other day to help jump start their recovery, said Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Saturday.

The medical assistance camps established in various flood hit areas were treating different diseases including diarrhea, dengue, skin diseases, respiratory issues, malaria, gastroenteritis, dog and snake bites and others to the victims affected by the devastating floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the country.

He said camps have already provided medical assistance to 1,305 children of under five years age. More than 758 children were vaccinated against polio in the camps. A total of 312 children were also vaccinated against other viral diseases in the health camps.

Giving details of medical assistance in the camps, he said as many as 1,130 patients were provided medical assistance in flood hit areas of Punjab, 4,896 patients in Sindh and 4,390 victims were treated in Balochistan.

Likewise, a total of 47 health camps have been established in various areas of country including 16 camps in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four in two districts of Punjab, 14 in seven districts of Balochistan and 13 camps were established in 10 districts of Sindh to provide quality medical assistance to patients.

The minister said providing quality medical facilities to flood victims was moral and religious responsibility of the government and concrete steps were being taken in this regard.

