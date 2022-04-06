Healthcare centre to be set up with Rs 120m

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :A mother & child healthcare center would be established in Chak No 215-RB Naithari with an estimated cost of Rs.120 million.

According to a spokesman for the health department, the government has approved healthcare center for Chak No.

215-RB and after approval of building map its construction would be started.

This center would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.120 million with a facility of 10 beds which would be expanded in later phase, he added.