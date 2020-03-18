UrduPoint.com
Healthcare Commission KP Seals Two Laboratories

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:44 PM

The operational team of Healthcare Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sealed two medical laboratories and issued warnings to dozens of others in Thana area of Malakand district during inspection of healthcare facilities and cleanliness conditions

Director, operational team, Syed Wilayat Shah told media persons that two medical laboratories were sealed in Thana area for conducting illegal blood transfusion. He said stern action would be initiated against illegal clinics and laboratories in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He urged the people to cooperate with Healthcare Commission in identifying illegal clinics and laboratories so that prompt action could be initiated against them.

