Healthcare Commission KP seals two laboratories

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The operational team of Healthcare Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sealed two medical laboratories and issued warnings to dozens of others in Thana area of Malakand district during inspection of healthcare facilities and cleanliness conditions.

Director, operational team, Syed Wilayat Shah told media persons that two medical laboratories were sealed in Thana area for conducting illegal blood transfusion. He said stern action would be initiated against illegal clinics and laboratories in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He urged the people to cooperate with Healthcare Commission in identifying illegal clinics and laboratories so that prompt action could be initiated against them.