Healthcare commission seals 48 illegal health centres in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission in its performance report for the month of August on Tuesday claimed to have sealed 48 illegal and unregistered health centers across the province.

It said that the teams of the commission inspected 409 health centres in the province and issued notices to 123 centres while 48 were sealed over gross violation of health facilities.

The Healthcare Commission completed a comprehensive review of nine major hospitals about healthcare facilities and assessed diagnosis, infrastructure, treatment and examination facilities for the patients.

Similarly, the Commission issued registration certificates to 617 health centres in one month and completed the training of eight major hospitals for the provision of services.

The Healthcare Commission conducted successful crackdowns against quackery in several districts including Abbottabad, Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, and Bannu and sealed the unregistered and uncertified quake centres.

The commission expressed resolve to continue its efforts to elevate healthcare standards and provide exceptional medical services to the community of KP.