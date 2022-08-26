Healthcare commission seals 83 clinics at Mardan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission sealed 83 clinics in Mardan due to unhygienic conditions, lack of qualified staff, use of expired kits and unsatisfactory methods to destroy medical waste during ongoing operation against quackery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission sealed 83 clinics in Mardan due to unhygienic conditions, lack of qualified staff, use of expired kits and unsatisfactory methods to destroy medical waste during ongoing operation against quackery.

Healthcare commission has constituted five teams that conducted inspection of 253 clinics and private health facilities in Mardan on Aug 23, 24 and 25.

The commission also issued nine show cause notices over ignoring the directives issued by teams.