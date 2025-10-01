Healthcare Crackdown In Kohat, Medical Centers Sealed For Non-compliance
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 10:47 PM
KOHAT, (Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Dr Nida Iqbal, along with Inspectors Irfan Saleem and Muhammad Ijaz of the Healthcare Commission Kohat on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of various medical centers and dental clinics in Kohat, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Kohat
According to the details, the operation, carried out on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud, aimed to protect public health by taking strict action against illegal and substandard medical activities.
During the inspection, several operation theaters (OTs) and dental clinics were sealed for non-registration and violation of prescribed standards. The sealed facilities were located near Shelton Bakery, Municipal Committee Chowk, and Peshawar Chowk.
Officials directed all non-compliant medical centers to appear before the inquiry committee of the Healthcare Commission, where further legal action would be taken against them.
