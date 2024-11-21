- Home
- Pakistan
- Healthcare dept criticizes public hospitals for failing to implement procurement calendar
Healthcare Dept Criticizes Public Hospitals For Failing To Implement Procurement Calendar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has expressed strong displeasure against the Medical Superintendents (MS), medical directors, and heads of 12 government teaching hospitals in Punjab for failing to implement the annual procurement Calendar for the year 2024-25.
A letter of reprimand has been issued on Thursday, highlighting their negligence in ensuring timely procurement of medicines and medical equipment.
The annual procurement calendar, introduced on December 24, 2021, aims to streamline the procurement process in government hospitals and ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential medical resources. The lack of compliance has raised concerns about potential disruptions in healthcare services.
The letter of displeasure has been sent to Government Teaching Hospital Shahdrah Lahore, Jinnah Burn Center and Research Center Lahore, Lady Aitchison Hospital Lahore, SFMB Institute of Cardiology DG Khan, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore, Gujranwala Medical College Hospital, Children's Hospital Faisalabad, Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Lahore, Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Pak Italian Burn Center Multan, Sahiwal Teaching Hospital and Government Mian Munshi Teaching Hospital Lahore.
The department has instructed all hospitals to ensure 100 per cent implementation of the procurement calendar. Non-compliance with the calendar will be considered a serious dereliction of duty, and responsible officials will face accountability.
The delay in implementing the procurement calendar poses significant risks to the smooth functioning of government hospitals, potentially affecting patient care and the availability of critical medical supplies. The Specialized Healthcare Department has emphasized the urgent need for corrective measures to avoid such lapses in the future.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murad urges federal govt to convene CCI meeting2 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather likely in Lahore, Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Prize distribution ceremony for annual inter-collegiate sports competitions 2023-24 held2 minutes ago
-
AJK President vows to thwart Indian Government's plans11 minutes ago
-
Speech competition held at FBISE during weekly co-curricular activities11 minutes ago
-
ATC declares Mian Aslam Iqbal as PO in May-9 case11 minutes ago
-
Sajjad Lakha’s writing skills lauded at book launching ceremony12 minutes ago
-
President of Belarus to undertake official visit to Pakistan from Nov 25-2712 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 8.3m from 301 defaulters in 24 hours12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi imposes ban on littering garbage into nullahs12 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 568 power pilferers in 24 hours12 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman, Jamal Shah discuss plan installing sculptures of national heroes12 minutes ago