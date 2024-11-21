Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Healthcare dept criticizes public hospitals for failing to implement procurement calendar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has expressed strong displeasure against the Medical Superintendents (MS), medical directors, and heads of 12 government teaching hospitals in Punjab for failing to implement the annual procurement Calendar for the year 2024-25.

A letter of reprimand has been issued on Thursday, highlighting their negligence in ensuring timely procurement of medicines and medical equipment.

The annual procurement calendar, introduced on December 24, 2021, aims to streamline the procurement process in government hospitals and ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential medical resources. The lack of compliance has raised concerns about potential disruptions in healthcare services.

The letter of displeasure has been sent to Government Teaching Hospital Shahdrah Lahore, Jinnah Burn Center and Research Center Lahore, Lady Aitchison Hospital Lahore, SFMB Institute of Cardiology DG Khan, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore, Gujranwala Medical College Hospital, Children's Hospital Faisalabad, Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Lahore, Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Pak Italian Burn Center Multan, Sahiwal Teaching Hospital and Government Mian Munshi Teaching Hospital Lahore.

The department has instructed all hospitals to ensure 100 per cent implementation of the procurement calendar. Non-compliance with the calendar will be considered a serious dereliction of duty, and responsible officials will face accountability.

The delay in implementing the procurement calendar poses significant risks to the smooth functioning of government hospitals, potentially affecting patient care and the availability of critical medical supplies. The Specialized Healthcare Department has emphasized the urgent need for corrective measures to avoid such lapses in the future.

