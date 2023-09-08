Healthcare equality, transparency ensured under Sahat Card Plus in province: Secy Health KP

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, reaffirmed the commitment to providing healthcare services to all residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the Sahat Card Plus program, without discrimination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, reaffirmed the commitment to providing healthcare services to all residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the Sahat Card Plus program, without discrimination.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, the Secretary Health said these efforts are part of a comprehensive plan to improve healthcare accessibility and transparency in the region.

Under the Sahat Card Plus initiative, the treatment facilities will be made accessible to everyone, ensuring that no one is left behind. The program has been designed to offer quality healthcare services to all residents, regardless of their economic status, he said.

Sharing key highlights of the Sahat Card Plus program, he said these include Transparency and Sustainability.

Proposals have been developed and approved by the provincial cabinet to enhance the program's transparency and ensure its sustainability. These reforms are aimed at bringing greater transparency to the healthcare program, making it more effective in reaching those in need. As part of these reforms, secondary treatment will be provided free of cost to the entire population. This means that residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can access essential healthcare services without financial barriers, the statement added.

The program places a priority on serving the underprivileged. Approximately 65 percent of the poor population will receive priority treatment, ensuring that those most in need receive the care they deserve In order to sustain the program, a cost-sharing mechanism will be implemented. Those who can afford it, approximately 35 percent of the population, will contribute to the cost of priority treatment.

The selection procedure for hospitals has been strengthened to guarantee transparency and the provision of quality treatment. Specific medical procedures and operations will be exclusively available in government hospitals, further ensuring high-quality care.

A comprehensive procedure has been established for the swift resolution of public complaints. This ensures that any concerns or issues raised by the public are addressed in a timely and effective manner.

The Secretary Health emphasized that these reforms would not only bring transparency and sustainability to the Sehat Card Plus project but also pave the way for its continuation on a permanent basis.

This commitment to healthcare accessibility and quality ensures that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receive the care they deserve, he expressed.