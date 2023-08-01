Healthcare establishments asked to provide rate list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has issued directives to Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) for provision of a price list of offered services in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to IHRA, the direction was issued to all public and private healthcare establishments on the observation during the inspection of the HCEs and the redressal of the complaints.

It was observed that there are major discrepancies in the initial rates which are communicated to the patients at the time of admission and in final billing, causing mishaps related to the patients, it added.

In view of such observations, Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority directed all the HCEs of ICT that the price list of all the services being provided should be duly available at the reception of all HCEs and will be provided to patients and attendants on demand.

The price list should be legible and readable for the attendants of the patients, it added.

Similarly, all the HCEs have been directed to share a copy of tariff list to IHRA within five days.