Healthcare Facilities At BHU, Larr Pharpur Inspected
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Tehsil administration Paharpur is taking solid measures to ensure availability of quality healthcare services for citizens.
As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Sohi Saleem paid visit to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) at Larr to review medical facilities and arrangements put in place for patients.
According to district administration, during inspection, she visited various sections of the BHU and checked availability of medical staff besides taking stock of medical equipment, and the overall cleanliness of the facility.
She also met with staff and discussed matters regarding patient care and other relevant challenges.
She said that administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.
