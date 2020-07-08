Healthcare facilities being providing to COVID-19 patients: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The best treatment facilities were being provided to coronavirus patients here and 962 patients have been recovered while only 152 were hospitalized.

According to a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner's office here on Wednesday.

A total number of CVODI-19 registered cases in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad were 1169 and the patients were admitted in hospital's isolation wards or house quarantined.

DC Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah said that with the cooperation of masses, we would completely eliminate the outbreak of coronavirus from Abbottabad and make it disease free district in the province.

On the other side, another young doctor Faisal Maqsood Qurashi has lost his life in the line of duty in D-type hospital Havelian where he was recently appointed after completion of his house job.

In district Haripur, the total number of COVDI-19 cases has reached 555 after confirmation of 9 more patients during the last 24 hours. New patients of coronavirus belong to Mohallah Akbar Abad, Talokar, Shakar Shah road, TIP Housing Society, Khalabat, Kalis and Srikot.