UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Healthcare Facilities Being Providing To COVID-19 Patients: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Healthcare facilities being providing to COVID-19 patients: DC

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The best treatment facilities were being provided to coronavirus patients here and 962 patients have been recovered while only 152 were hospitalized.

According to a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner's office here on Wednesday.

A total number of CVODI-19 registered cases in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad were 1169 and the patients were admitted in hospital's isolation wards or house quarantined.

DC Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah said that with the cooperation of masses, we would completely eliminate the outbreak of coronavirus from Abbottabad and make it disease free district in the province.

On the other side, another young doctor Faisal Maqsood Qurashi has lost his life in the line of duty in D-type hospital Havelian where he was recently appointed after completion of his house job.

In district Haripur, the total number of COVDI-19 cases has reached 555 after confirmation of 9 more patients during the last 24 hours. New patients of coronavirus belong to Mohallah Akbar Abad, Talokar, Shakar Shah road, TIP Housing Society, Khalabat, Kalis and Srikot.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Young Doctor Road Job Haripur Havelian From Best Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

1 hour ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

2 hours ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

2 hours ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.