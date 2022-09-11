Healthcare facilities being providing to flood victims of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Human Capital Investment Project, Health Department Balochistan has established four medical camps for flood affected people including two medical camps in Quetta and two in Qila Abdullah district.

At least 230 patients were examined in medical camp BHU Kachibaig Sariab and 250 patients in BHU Sher Muhammad Hanna Urak in Quetta.

Similarly, more than 100 patients were examined in DHQ Abdul Rehman Zai in Qila Abdullah district camp while more than 200 patients were provided free medical treatment in Tabina Cross camp.