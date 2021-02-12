Healthcare facilities being providing to youth: MPA

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghazala Siyal Friday said that the youth were the future of the nation and the Government has provided them state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to establish a healthy society.

Talking to various delegations at her residence, the MPA said protective healthcare programmes should be continued to save the children from epidemic, communicable and non-communicable diseases.

She also asked the doctors and paramedics to launch a comprehensive campaign with renewed determination against the fatal disease of pneumonia. She further said that in Pakistan the youth always brought changes and that was why all political parties gave importance to them.