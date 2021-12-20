Healthcare facilities for masses top priority: secretary

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch said that provision of healthcare facilities without any discrimination, disruption was the top priority of the Health department as it was basic right of the people

Chairing a meeting at P&SHD regarding process of recruitment on vacancies of the department, he ordered to carry out the process of promotion, pension and managerial matters on merit.

The secretary said recruitment process in Health department various sections including Project Management Unit (PMU), Health Information and Service Delivery Unit (HISDU), Special Protection Unit (SPU) would be started soon, adding that ad hoc recruitment's should be on merit. "We have promoted 30 officers who have shown promising performance" he said.