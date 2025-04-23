Healthcare Facilities Inspected At BHU, Gara Baloch
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The district administration Tank is taking effective measures to ensure availability of quality healthcare facilities to people living in remote areas.
In this regard, the district administration says that Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan paid a surprise visit to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Garah Baloch to take stock of healthcare services in the area.
During the visit, he thoroughly inspected the OPD, staff attendance, medicine stock, and overall cleanliness of the facility.
The DC also interacted with patients and listened to their concerns regarding healthcare services.
He directed the officials concerned to address problems of people on the spot.
He said that the government was utilizing all available resources to provide best services to people and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated, he added.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC strongly condemn cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam3 minutes ago
-
Grand operation to retrieve state land under way: DC3 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore cracks down on illegal hawala network3 minutes ago
-
Healthcare facilities inspected at BHU, Gara Baloch3 minutes ago
-
Govt launches PSER Survey for Widow and Ration Cards database12 minutes ago
-
Three women killed in separate incidents in Mardan12 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures enforced for PMA president’s parade, section 144 imposed12 minutes ago
-
198 drivers fined for letting students ride on vehicle rooftops13 minutes ago
-
FTO felicitated over momentous achievement of receiving honorary CPSP fellowship13 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah, Rashid Mehmood Mayor Sukkur, Ali Muhammad & others condolence over demise of Senator D ..13 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris will never bow before Indian tyrannical rule in IIOJK : Ex MLA13 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK terms attack on tourists a despicable act to defame Kashmiris13 minutes ago