Healthcare Facilities Inspected At BHU, Gara Baloch

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Healthcare facilities inspected at BHU, Gara Baloch

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The district administration Tank is taking effective measures to ensure availability of quality healthcare facilities to people living in remote areas.

In this regard, the district administration says that Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan paid a surprise visit to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Garah Baloch to take stock of healthcare services in the area.

During the visit, he thoroughly inspected the OPD, staff attendance, medicine stock, and overall cleanliness of the facility.

The DC also interacted with patients and listened to their concerns regarding healthcare services.

He directed the officials concerned to address problems of people on the spot.

He said that the government was utilizing all available resources to provide best services to people and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated, he added.

APP/slm

